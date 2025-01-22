Poona Ford News: Finishes 2024 with 3.0 sacks

Ford played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 39 tackls (24 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass defenses (including one interception).

Ford signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Chargers in March of 2024 after playing for the Bills in 2023. Ford matched a career high in sacks from 2022 as a member of the Seahawks, and he logged his first-career interception in Week 1 against the Raiders. Ford will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to solidify its defensive front for the 2025 campaign.