Quali Conley News: Getting chance with Cincinnati

The Bengals signed Conley as an undrafted free agent Friday.

After a strong year at San Jose State the year prior, Conley transferred to Arizona for his senior season. With the Wildcats, he toted 150 carries for 745 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 39 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown through the air. Now he'll be competing for a depth spot in a backfield headlined by Chase Brown and Zack Moss.