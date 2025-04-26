Fantasy Football
Que Robinson News: Packs bags for Mile High City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:21am

The Broncos selected Robinson (elbow) in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Robinson didn't start at Alabama until his fifth season, which was cut short after just nine games (five starts) due to an elbow injury. However, he flashed explosiveness with 23 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks through nine games. While he didn't go through athletic testing at the 2025 NFL Combine or his pro day due to his elbow injury, the Broncos saw enough athleticism on tape to feel comfortable bringing him on board. His modest production and lack of experience in college mean he'll likely struggle to find a secure a spot on defense as a rookie, but the Broncos have enough pass-rushing firepower to take their time with Robinson's development.

Que Robinson
Denver Broncos
