Quintez Cephus News: Let go by Rams
Los Angeles cut Cephus on Wednesday.
Cephus spent last season on the Rams' practice squad, but he wasn't elevated to the active roster at any point. The fifth-year pro inked a reserve/future deal with the team in January, but he's now lost his grip on a spot on the 90-man roster and will have to search for an opportunity to compete elsewhere. Cephus last suited up for regular-season action in 2022, when he secured two of three targets for 15 yards across four appearances with Detroit.
Quintez Cephus
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now