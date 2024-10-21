Rashan Gary News: Logs sack vs. Texans

Gary recorded five total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Gary has had an underwhelming start to the Packers' 2024 campaign, having recorded just 14 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended before Sunday's win. However, his performance in Week 7 suggests he may be returning to his form from the previous two seasons. Gary is on pace to have just over 36 pressures across 17 regular-season games this year, which would be his lowest total since his rookie season in 2019. Expect the Michigan product to continue serving as Green Bay's top edge rusher again in Week 8, when the Packers travel to Jacksonville.