Rashee Rice News: Will be full-go for start of camp

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Rice will be a full participant at the start of training camp late July, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Rice has been a full participant at voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and being fully on track for training camp is confirmation that he'll be cleared for contact. With his health no longer an obstacle, Rice has a clear path to picking up where he left off as the No. 1 wideout for Patrick Mahomes, a role he looked impressive in when he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and three scores across the first three games of 2024, before suffering an LCL tear. Of course, Rice managed that production without having to compete with all of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and TE Travis Kelce on the field at the same time. The other shoe waiting to drop is an expected suspension related to Rice's involvement in a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Dallas in March of 2024, but the ongoing nature of his legal situation makes it possible that league discipline won't be enforced until 2026.