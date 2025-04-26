Fantasy Football
Rayuan Lane News: Safety heads to Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Jaguars selected Lane in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

Lane makes up for his smaller frame (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) with a high motor and quick instincts. The four-year starter stacked up 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 19 pass breakups and six interceptions over his final two seasons at Navy. His 4.57 40-yard dash could hold him back in the NFL, but he'll aim to showcase his skills as a special-teams gunner to earn a spot on the Jaguars.

Rayuan Lane
Jacksonville Jaguars
