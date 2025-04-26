Rayuan Lane News: Safety heads to Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Lane in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

Lane makes up for his smaller frame (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) with a high motor and quick instincts. The four-year starter stacked up 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 19 pass breakups and six interceptions over his final two seasons at Navy. His 4.57 40-yard dash could hold him back in the NFL, but he'll aim to showcase his skills as a special-teams gunner to earn a spot on the Jaguars.