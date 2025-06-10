Ricky Pearsall Injury: Could practice, but being cautious

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Pearsall (hamstring) is healthy enough to participate in mandatory minicamp but that the team plans to be careful, and to prioritize having the second-year wideout ready for training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall worked on the side at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, per Lee Chan, and it seems likely that he won't resume handling on-field work until training camp. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) also not yet ready to practice as he works his way back from ACL and MCL tears, Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson are positioned to work as San Francisco's top receivers for the time being. Once fully healthy, Pearsall will work to begin putting together some offseason momentum and roll toward a hopeful Year 2 breakout.