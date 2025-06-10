RJ Harvey News: Joined by Dobbins

Harvey has new backfield competition with the Broncos having agreed to terms with J.K. Dobbins on a one-year, $5.25 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harvey is now joined by a far more proven backfield mate than incumbents Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, with Dobbins having racked up 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine total touchdowns across 13 regular-season appearances with the Chargers in 2024, a tremendous rebound after three consecutive injury-riddled years in Baltimore. While Dobbins' impressive comeback year shouldn't be discounted, he did miss four games due to an MCL sprain and fade somewhat down the stretch. Dobbins' average of 4.6 YPC on the season was heavily buoyed by a strong start, as from Week 3 on he hovered at just 3.8 YPC. Harvey's impressive athleticism, 4.40 speed and second-round draft capital still provide him a path to the significant role early in his career, and coach Sean Payton's offenses have a history of supporting two high-end fantasy running backs at a time, but the arrival of Dobbins increases the difficulty of projecting the rookie to immediately emerge as a workhorse.