Robbie Ouzts News: Being converted to fullback

The Seahawks are planning to convert Ouzts, whom they selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, from tight end to fullback, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Ouzts played a versatile role during his four years in college at Alabama, and as a tight end he worked primarily as a blocker. That should help the rookie with his conversion to a fullback in the NFL, and Henderson notes that the decision is part of a plan by new OC Klint Kubiak to deploy a more physical run game. Ouzts will likely compete for reps in fullback packages with Brady Russell, who is also making a change from tight end to fullback for the coming campaign.