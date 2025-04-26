Fantasy Football
Robbie Ouzts News: Grabbed by Seattle in fifth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:56pm

The Seahawks selected Ouzts in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

Ouzts spent his four-year college career in Alabama, where he played a variety of roles while primarily serving as a blocker, though he did show some good hands and body control when passes came his way (16 catches on 21 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns in his career). Ouzts is an old-school, physical player who seeks out contact, which should earn him opportunities on special teams and in jumbo packages as a blocker. He's listed as a tight end, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times relays that the Seahawks envision Ouzts more as a fullback at the NFL level.

Robbie Ouzts
Seattle Seahawks
