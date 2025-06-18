Robert Rochell News: Resurfaces with Cowboys

Rochell agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year deal with Dallas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rochell began the offseason with a brief stint in Kansas City, but he was let go by the Chiefs shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll now compete for a depth role in the Cowboys' secondary. Between 2023 and 2024 in Green Bay, Rochell suited up for 20 regular-season games and contributed almost entirely on special teams.