Roy Lopez headshot

Roy Lopez Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Lopez (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lopez played through his ankle issue in the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Chargers, failing to record a stat on 22 total snaps (18 defensive and four on special teams). However, it appears the 27-year-old worsened his injury, as he was unable to practice Thursday and now won't play in Week 8. Expect Khyiris Tonga to see additional snaps as one of Arizona's top interior defensive linemen in Lopez's stead.

Roy Lopez
Arizona Cardinals
