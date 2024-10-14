Roy Robertson-Harris News: Headed to Seattle

The Jaguars traded Robertson-Harris to the Seahawks on Monday in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robertson-Harris appeared played 197 defensive snaps across six games with the Jaguars this season, recording seven total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. The Seahawks' have already dealt with injuries to two of their top interior defensive lineman, Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy, so Robertson-Harris adds much-needed depth to what's been a depleted Seattle defensive line thus far.