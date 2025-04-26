Fantasy Football
Ruben Hyppolite News: Headed to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Bears selected Hyppolite in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Hyppolite contributed significantly throughout his collegiate career at Maryland, topping 60 tackles in three of his five seasons. There are questions of whether he will be able to handle the physical element of the NFL, but he popped off the page with his athletic testing at his pro day. That was enough to elevate his draft stock, but Hyppolite is likely to be limited to special-teams duty to begin his career.

Ruben Hyppolite
Chicago Bears
