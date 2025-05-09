Rushawn Baker News: Joining Big Blue

Baker signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Baker spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Bucknell before finishing at Elon in 2024. Over his final three college seasons, he logged 454 carries for 1,983 yards and 23 touchdowns. Though Baker is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could find earn a spot on the Giants' practice squad if he impresses over the summer.