Ryan Coe News: Getting chance with Tampa

The Buccaneers signed Coe as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Coe will get his first experience as a professional in 2025 after three college seasons, one each with Cincinnati, North Carolina and California. Though he never missed an extra-point attempt in college, his field-goal percentage dropped in each of his consecutive seasons. It seems unlikely he'll pose a true threat to Chase McLaughlin for Tampa Bay's kicking job.