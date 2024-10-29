Ryder Anderson News: Works out with Arizona

The Cardinals hosted Anderson (hamstring) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Anderson was with the Giants during training camp, but he was waived with an injury settlement in late August after suffering a hamstring injury. He appears to be fully healthy and will look to catch on with Arizona to provide depth on the defensive line. Anderson last saw NFL regular-season action with the Giants in 2022, during which he registered eight tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, across seven games.