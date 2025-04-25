Fantasy Football
Sai'vion Jones News: Goes to Broncos late in Round 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 7:36am

The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Jones (6-foot-5, 283 pounds) is a bigger defensive end, built equally well for strong-side work in four-man fronts or maybe even some end looks over the offensive tackle in three-man fronts. The Broncos use a lot of unconventional fronts and could find multiple places to deploy Jones throughout the front seven, which is to say Jones should at least be a viable swing backup on the defensive line for Denver in 2025 and beyond.

Sai'vion Jones
Denver Broncos
