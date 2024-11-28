Sam Pinckney News: Back with Carolina

The Panthers signed Pinckney to the practice squad Thursday, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

It's the second time Pinckney has been signed to the Panthers' practice squad this season. After failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, he signed to the practice squad Sept. 25 but was cut five days later. Pinckney signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in May after spending the final two years of his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, finishing the 2023 campaign with 72 catches for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns.