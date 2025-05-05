Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Pitz headshot

Sam Pitz News: Signs with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Pitz signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Minnesota-Duluth product caught 71 balls for 940 yards and 17 touchdowns during a four-year college career, including a 33-360-2 line in 11 games last year. Pitz joins a team with two starting-caliber tight ends at the moment in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, though he can perhaps compete for a spot behind them.

Sam Pitz
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now