Sam Pitz News: Signs with Baltimore

Pitz signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Minnesota-Duluth product caught 71 balls for 940 yards and 17 touchdowns during a four-year college career, including a 33-360-2 line in 11 games last year. Pitz joins a team with two starting-caliber tight ends at the moment in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, though he can perhaps compete for a spot behind them.