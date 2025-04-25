Fantasy Football
Shemar Turner Injury: Lands in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Bears selected Turner in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Turner is a good value for the Bears at this stage of the second round. The Texas A&M product is a tad light for a defensive tackle (294 pounds) but was productive nonetheless with 10.0 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 43 games while playing through a stress fracture in his leg. He adds twitchiness and versatility to Chicago's defensive front.

Shemar Turner
Chicago Bears
