Shemar Turner Injury: Lands in Chicago

The Bears selected Turner in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Turner is a good value for the Bears at this stage of the second round. The Texas A&M product is a tad light for a defensive tackle (294 pounds) but was productive nonetheless with 10.0 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 43 games while playing through a stress fracture in his leg. He adds twitchiness and versatility to Chicago's defensive front.