Sincere McCormick News: Elevated from practice squad

The Raiders elevated McCormick from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

McCormick has been with the Raiders' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He has spent his entire NFL tenure on Las Vegas' practice squad, and Saturday is the first time he has been elevated to the active roster. With Zamir White (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, McCormick will, if active, serve as the No. 4 running back behind Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube.