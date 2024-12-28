Spencer Burford Injury: Ruled out for Monday Night Football

Burford (calf) won't play in Monday's Week 17 tilt against Detroit, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Burford hurt his calf in last Sunday's loss to Miami and didn't practice in any capacity this week. His absence Monday further depletes an injury-riddled 49ers offensive line that may need to turn to recently signed veteran Charlie Heck at left tackle on Monday. Things will be even more dire for San Francisco against the Lions if right guard Colon McKivitz, who is questionable due to a knee issue, can't play.