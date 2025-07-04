Stephon Gilmore News: Wants to play this season

Gilmore, who remains unsigned, hopes to play in 2025, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports. "I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation," the veteran cornerback recently noted on The Money Down podcast.

The 34-year-old finished the 2024 regular season with 56 tackles and one interception in 15 games for the Vikings. For now, however, the five-time Pro Bowler appears inclined to wait until he finds the right fit for what would be his 14th NFL campaign, and it's plausible that once injuries hit during training camp later this month, Gilmore's options in that regard could increase.