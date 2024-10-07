Sydney Brown Injury: Practice window opens

Brown (knee) was designated to return from the Eagles' reserve/PUP list Monday.

Brown had missed the first five weeks of Philadelphia's 2024 campaign after tearing his ACL in the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants in 2023, but it now appears he's nearing a return to the field. The Eagles will have 21 days to activate Brown to their active roster before he reverts back to the team's reserve/PUP list. When Brown is fully past his knee issue, he's expected serve as Philadelphia's No. 2 free safety behind Reed Blankenship (illness).