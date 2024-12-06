Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sydney Brown headshot

Sydney Brown Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Brown (knee) did not practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 15. Brown has mostly played on special teams this season, but with Reed Blankenship (concussion) also ruled out for Sunday's game, Tristin McCollum is in line to start at free safety alongside strong safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Sydney Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now