Sydney Brown News: Activated off PUP list

The Eagles activated Brown (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Brown opened the season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from offseason surgery to repair an ACL injury in late January. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 7, and after practicing as a full participant in all three sessions this week, he's set to make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Giants. Brown played in 14 regular-season games last year and finished with 45 tackles (32 solo), three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a pick-six.