Tanoh Kpassagnon Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Kpassagnon (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kpassagnon was a full participant in practice all week, but he will not be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. The 2017 second-round pick is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon that he sustained in the offseason, and his next opportunity to make his 2024 regular-season debut will be Week 13 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 8.