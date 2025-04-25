Fantasy Football
Tate Ratledge News: Lions add Round 2 OL help

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:04am

The Lions selected Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Ratledge (6-foot-7, 308 pounds) has a frame better suited to tackle but lacks the arms (32 and 1/4 inches) to play the position. The Lions were evidently not concerned about Ratledge maintaining leverage against shorter defensive linemen, and if they're correct in their assessment, there aren't many other weaknesses in his game. Ratledge was a productive starter at Georgia and his athleticism is of blue-chip quality (4.97-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 113-inch broad jump, 7.38-second three-cone drill), so he will presumably compete for the starting right guard role in Detroit.

Tate Ratledge
Detroit Lions
