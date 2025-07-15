Terry McLaurin News: Discusses contract situation

McLaurin touched on the situation surrounding his current contract Tuesday, stating "without any progression discussions (with the Commanders), it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field," John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "I've been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie," McLaurin added. "Everything that has transpired has been pretty disappointing. I want to continue my career here."

McLaurin skipped Washington's mandatory minicamp in mid-June after previously being in attendance for the early stages of the offseason program. Since then, he indicated that his reps and the team haven't had any new talks to address the fact that he's set to play out the final year of the three-year extension that he signed in June 2022, which has an average annual value of $23.2 million. After the Jets' Garrett Wilson inked an extension of his own Monday, McLaurin currently ranks 17th among NFL WRs in terms of AAV. McLaurin has put together five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and recorded a career-best 13 touchdown catches in 17 regular-season games while working with standout rookie QB Jayden Daniels in 2024, but the veteran wideout also turns 30 years old in September, so it's unclear how a new deal may be structured, assuming the two sides resume their back-and-forth. Commanders veterans report to training camp next Tuesday, July 22, at which point McLaurin's stance could become more solidified.