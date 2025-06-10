Terry McLaurin News: Won't attend mandatory minicamp

McLaurin will not attend Washington's mandatory minicamp, which takes place Tuesday through Thursday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

McLaurin has regularly skipped voluntary team activities this offseason due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, as he heads into both his age-30 season and the final year of the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022. The two-time Pro Bowler looked exceptional as the go-to pass-catching threat of QB Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie season, securing 82 of 117 targets for 1,092 yards and a career-high 13 scores across 17 regular-season appearances. While for fantasy purposes, there's some reason to be concerned that McLaurin is a candidate to regress in terms of efficiency, especially in the touchdowns category, he remains the clear leader of Washington's receiving corps and could benefit from the arrival of new teammate Deebo Samuel. The Commanders should be motivated to quickly negotiate a resolution with McLaurin, rather than risk curtailing the momentum he carries heading into Year 2 with Daniels and in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.