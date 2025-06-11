Tetairoa McMillan Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

McMillian (undisclosed) is not participating in Wednesday's minicamp session as a precautionary measure after he accidentally collided with a defensive back Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carolina's team spokesman labeled McMillan's absence "precautionary." It's possible the rookie first-round pick could be sidelined again for the team's final offseason practice Thursday, but it appears he's only dealing with a minor issue and will be a full-go for the start of training camp. At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, McMillan enters the league as one of the NFL's largest receivers. No. 8 overall draft capital essentially assures him an immediate starting role in the Panthers' wide receiver corps, which returns Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker (undisclosed) while adding 29-year-old slot specialist Hunter Renfrow. Expectations are high for McMillan, as it would be disappointing if he doesn't quickly emerge as Bryce Young's top target and help the third-year quarterback take another step forward after his encouraging end to the 2024 season. McMillan's fantasy value Year 1 will depend as much on own play as Young's development, however.