Tetairoa McMillan Injury: Wraps minicamp with rest day

McMillan (leg) is not participating in Carolina's final session of mandatory minicamp Thursday as a precautionary measure, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said McMillan took a hit to the leg Tuesday while accidentally colliding with a defensive back, per Joe Person of The Athletic, causing the rookie first-round pick to be held out of the final two days of mandator minicamp. All signs are that McMillan's absence from on-field work is purely precautionary, but the next chance to see him at team practices won't come until training camp in July. A minor injury at this stage of the summer doesn't move the needle in terms of projecting McMillan's production Year 1, so if an abundance of caution causes his ADP to slide in early fantasy drafts it could be an opportunity to pounce.