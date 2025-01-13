Thomas Yassmin News: Inks future deal with Denver

The Broncos signed Yassmin to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Yassmin signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent May 11, and he did not count against Denver's 90-man roster due to being designated as an international player exemption. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos' practice squad, and while he wasn't elevated to the active roster, he'll have the whole offseason to hone his skills and compete for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.