Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Yassmin headshot

Thomas Yassmin News: Inks future deal with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

The Broncos signed Yassmin to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Yassmin signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent May 11, and he did not count against Denver's 90-man roster due to being designated as an international player exemption. He spent the entire 2024 season on the Broncos' practice squad, and while he wasn't elevated to the active roster, he'll have the whole offseason to hone his skills and compete for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.

Thomas Yassmin
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now