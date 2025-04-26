Fantasy Football
Tim Smith News: Indy adds Round 6 run stuffer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 1:33pm

The Colts selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 190th overall.

Smith (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) was a rotational player for his first four years at Alabama before taking on a starting role in 2024. Smith's overall game remained mostly the same the whole while, which is to say Smith always served as a run-stuffing specialist for Alabama. Smith did a good job of holding ground and freeing up room for other Alabama defenders, but Smith likely lacks the athleticism (5.17-second pro day 40) to ever project as a disruptor in the backfield.

Tim Smith
Indianapolis Colts
