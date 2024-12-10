Tip Reiman News: Nabs 14-yard reception in Week 14

Reiman turned in his lone target into a 14-yard reception in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Reiman played 23 of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense and looks to have surpassed Elijah Higgins on the depth chart as Arizona's No. 2 tight end behind starter Trey McBride. The rookie out of Illinois has played more snaps than Higgins in each of the past three games, but he typically hasn't seen much involvement in the passing attack while McBride and the Cardinals' receivers have drawn most of the attention from quarterback Kyler Murray. Through 13 appearances on the season, Reiman has yet to find the end zone while recording four receptions for 29 yards on four targets.