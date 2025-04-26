Fantasy Football
Tommy Akingbesote News: Grabbed by Cowboys in Round 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Cowboys selected Akingbesote in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 247th overall.

Akingbesote spent his four-year college career in Maryland, making gradual improvements year-to-year before finishing the 2024 season with 32 tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble in 12 games. At 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, Akingbesote's first step off the snap is deceptively quick off the snap that helps him get into the backfield, and he has enough raw talent to develop into a rotational defensive tackle at the NFL level.

