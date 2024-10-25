Tommy Eichenberg Injury: Questionable to play vs. Chiefs

Eichenberg (quadriceps) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Eichenberg has been held out of the Raiders' last two games due to a quadriceps injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he was able to practice without restriction Friday and is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's AFC West contest. Across four regular-season outings, Eichenberg has logged six tackles (five solo) while contributing on both defense and special teams.