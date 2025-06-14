Travis Kelce News: Likely to be present at minicamp

Kelce is expected to attend the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp during the coming week, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Kelce shared in early February that he wasn't sure if he'd be returning for another season, but the star tight end stated later that month that he'd decided to play in 2025. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that Kelce will be with the Chiefs during the team's mandatory minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday during the coming week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com notes that Kelce, who didn't take part in Kansas City's voluntary OTAs last week, has slimmed down during the offseason as he approaches his 13th NFL campaign.