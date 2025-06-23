Tre Harris News: Building early momentum

Harris stood out in contested-catch situations during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harris appears to be successfully building early chemistry with QB Justin Herbert, of whom he said at mandatory minicamp, "Every throw he's made to me has been right on the money," per Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official site. The rookie second-round pick said his largest focus at this stage of the offseason, however, has been working closely with wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal to learn offensive coordinator Greg Roman's playbook. Despite getting a tremendous boost from 2024 second-round pick Ladd McConkey last season, Los Angeles' offense struggled at times to threaten opposing defenses downfield. Harris' skill set seemingly makes him an ideal candidate to fill that weakness, with Gavino Borquez of USA Today noting that the expectation should be for the rookie second-rounder to establish himself as Herbert's go-to deep threat early. Harris' primary competition for targets behind McConkey in Roman's run-heavy scheme will be Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams.