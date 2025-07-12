Tre Harris News: Unsigned as training camp kicks off

Harris has not yet signed his contract with the Chargers as rookies report to training camp Saturday, Chris Roling of SI.com reports.

Harris is one of roughly 30 rookie second-round picks who have not yet signed a contract with the team that selected them in April's draft due to ongoing disputes over guaranteed money. Only Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, selected 33rd overall, and Texans wideout Jayden Higgins, selected 34th overall, have currently signed their rookie deals, and both received fully-guaranteed contracts. Harris participated in spring workouts for Los Angeles despite not having inked his deal and reportedly impressed across OTAs and minicamp, but he won't be eligible to report to training camp unless signed. The nature of Harris' contract dispute being a league-wide issue makes it difficult to estimate when a resolution will occur, but as more rookies around the league begin reporting for training camp, pressure for a solution figures to quickly mount.