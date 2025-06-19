Tre' McKitty News: Gets waived
Cleveland waived McKitty on Thursday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
In a corresponding transaction, Cleveland signed rookie tight end Sal Cannella. McKitty joined Cleveland's practice squad near the end of last season before signing a futures deal to stay with the team back in January, but he'll now have to look for his next opportunity elsewhere.
Tre' McKitty
Free Agent
