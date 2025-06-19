Menu
Tre' McKitty headshot

Tre' McKitty News: Gets waived

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Cleveland waived McKitty on Thursday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

In a corresponding transaction, Cleveland signed rookie tight end Sal Cannella. McKitty joined Cleveland's practice squad near the end of last season before signing a futures deal to stay with the team back in January, but he'll now have to look for his next opportunity elsewhere.

Tre' McKitty
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
