Trent Pennix News: Back with Indy

The Colts signed Pennix (groin) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Adding Pennix to the practice squad gives the Colts some backfield insurance after top running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a mild high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers. Pennix signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in May, but he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-August after injuring his groin during the preseason. If Pennix does get called up to the active roster due to Taylor being sidelined, the former would serve as the Colts' No. 3 running back behind Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.