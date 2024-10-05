Trent Pennix News: Let go from practice squad
The Colts waived Pennix from the practice squad Saturday.
Pennix signed with the Colts' practice squad Oct. 1. Although Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Jaguars due to a mild high-ankle sprain, the Colts have opted to elevate Evan Hull from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the No. 3 running back behind Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson. Once he clears waivers, Pennix will explore his options and look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth. The move corresponds with Indianapolis signing corner Alex Johnson to the practice squad.
Trent Pennix
Free Agent