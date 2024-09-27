Trent Williams Injury: Questionable against New England

Williams (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Williams popped up on Friday's injury report as a DNP after experiencing toe soreness during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Although he didn't participate in team drills Friday, Williams did work out with trainers before the session, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Whether Williams will play Sunday may not be known until the inactive lists are released 90 minutes before the 4:05pm ET kickoff.