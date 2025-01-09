Fantasy Football
Tre'von Moehrig headshot

Tre'von Moehrig News: Career year in contract season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Moehrig racked up 104 tackles (64 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024.

Moehrig, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, chose an opportune season to surpass the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his NFL career. The 2021 second-round pick played every defensive snap for Las Vegas in all but two of his regular-season appearances with the team in 2024.

Tre'von Moehrig
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
