Tre'von Moehrig News: Career year in contract season

Moehrig racked up 104 tackles (64 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024.

Moehrig, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, chose an opportune season to surpass the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his NFL career. The 2021 second-round pick played every defensive snap for Las Vegas in all but two of his regular-season appearances with the team in 2024.