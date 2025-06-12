Trey Benson News: Packs on seven pounds

Benson said Thursday that he added seven pounds during the offseason but feels more explosive, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson also said he wants the Cardinals to have "two RB1s" this season, suggesting he's ready for a larger role behind James Conner after taking 69 touches for 350 total yards (on 137 snaps) during his rookie campaign. The 2024 third-round pick missed the final three games of last season with an ankle injury but came back healthy for OTAs and minicamp this spring. There aren't many running backs that offer a better combination of speed and size, with Benson having run a 4.39 40 at the 2024 Combine at 6 feet, 216 pounds. It sounds like he may have maintained that speed while pushing his weight to the 220-225 range.