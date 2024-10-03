Trey McBride Injury: Full practice Thursday

McBride (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After opening the week as limited Wednesday, McBride returned to full participation one day later. Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, McBride also didn't have on a yellow non-contact jersey while running routes and catching passes from QB Kyler Murray, signifying that he's closing in on emerging from the concussion protocol. Clearance from an independent neurologist awaits for McBride, though, so his listing on Friday's injury report will be telling in that regard. The third-year tight end is seeking to miss just one game as a result of the head injury that he sustained Week 3 against the Lions.