Trey Pipkins News: Taking part in OTAs

Pipkins (oblique) has been participating in the Chargers' offseason training activities.

Pipkins hurt his oblique in Week 18 of last season and was inactive for the Chargers' wild-card loss to Houston. However, the veteran offensive lineman appears to be back to health and has been on the field with his teammates for OTAs. Pipkins started all 15 games in which he played last season but is projected to serve as a swing tackle during the coming campaign after the Chargers signed Mekhi Becton in the offseason to replace the former at right guard.